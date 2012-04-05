Ben Taylor blow forces Buxton Hitmen into late change
Buxton have made a late change to their line-up after receiving the news that Ben Taylor will be unable to start the season for financial reasons.
The Hitmen have signed Luke Priest, who is now fit after a bone graft operation on an ankle injury in November.
Priest said: "I looked certain to miss the start of the season but I had a challenge meeting at Plymouth last Friday and it proved successful.
"The opportunity to return to Buxton came late but I'm thrilled to be back."
He added: "I have had a season here already and look to improve my consistency this year."