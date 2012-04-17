Speedway: Lakeside Hammers continue perfect start

From the section

The Lakeside Hammers moved a point clear at the top of the Elite League with a fourth successive win on Monday.

The Hammers won 52-41 at Manchester club Belle Vue Aces to claim a maximum four points for the victory.

Swedish rider Peter Karlsson top scored for Lakeside with 13 points, whilst Charlie Gjedde amassed 12 points for the home side.

The Hammers are a point ahead of Swindon Robins, who beat Coventry Bees 54-39.

Karlsson was well supported by Davey Watt (11 points) and Richie Worrall (10).

The Essex outfit won 11 of the 15 heats and never looked back after taking the lead in the third race.