Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook says the team can still make the Elite League play-offs.

The Hammers are just one point outside the top four with just two fixtures left, at Swindon on Thursday and at home to Peterborough on Friday.

Cook told BBC Essex: "If we could beat Swindon that would be a dream come true.

"We've been able to score quite a few points against Peterborough. A big win might be just what we need."

Lakeside are vying with Eastbourne, Peterborough and Birmingham for two play-off spots as leaders Poole and second-placed Swindon have already secured their spots.

Cook added that it would be a great feat if they made the play-offs.

"A top four placing would be a huge achievement from the season that we've had," he said.

"Since Lee's (Richardson) death, I'm just proud of everyone at the club for just pushing on.

"All the guys at the club have kept their heads high and kept going."