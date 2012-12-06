Speedway: Swindon Robins sign Kacper Gomolski

Swindon Robins have signed Polish rider Kacper Gomolski for the 2013 Elite League campaign.

The 19-year-old, who raced for Peterborough in 2011, will line-up alongside Ashley Birks as reserve.

Robins manager Alun Rossiter said: "Kacper has the reputation of being a bit of an entertainer and a showman.

"I think he will do a great job. I am happy with the reserves I have now, and it is all about getting things right in all the positions."