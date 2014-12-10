Speedway: King's Lynn Stars can triumph in 50th year, says Lyon

Denmark international Niels-Kristian Iversen will lead King's Lynn Stars in 2015

King's Lynn Stars boss Rob Lyon believes he has named a side capable of winning the first Elite League title in the club's 50-year history.

The Stars team for 2015 is almost identical to the line-up that reached the play-off semi-finals last season.

"It would be great to achieve the championship in the 50th year," Lyon told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It would be ideal. It would be an awesome achievement. It's got to come at some point."

King's Lynn Stars in 2015 Niels-Kristian Iversen Kenneth Bjerre Rory Schlein Nicklas Porsing Robert Lambert Lewis Kerr

He added: "I think you can get paranoid about it. But it's something that we are all passionate about. The structure of the club means it is achievable.

"There is nothing to stop us wining it next year, apart from the odd injury."

King's Lynn's greatest achievements are their two triple-winning campaigns of 2007 and 2009, when they claimed the Premier League title, Premier League Knock-Out Cup and Premier League Trophy.

They will be spearheaded by Niels-Kristian Iversen and Kenneth Bjerre in 2015, with Rory Schlein returning as captain.

Nicklas Porsing and Robert Lambert are also retained, with the only change coming at reserve, where Lewis Kerr replaces Lewis Rose, while a second reserve is yet to be named.

"It's unheard of to retain such a similar team. Fans get familiar with riders and I think it's a good thing we can give them that continuity," said Lyon.