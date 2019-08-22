Alun Rossiter: Great Britain Speedway boss steps down from role

Alun Rossiter won national Speedway titles with Coventry and Swindon in 2010 and 2012 respectively

Great Britain Speedway manager Alun Rossiter has stepped down from his role to pursue other personal commitments.

The 54-year-old from Swindon - who will continue managing Swindon Robins - had been in charge of GB since 2014.

Under his leadership the national team claimed silver in the World Cup in 2016 and were also runners-up at the Speedway of Nations Final in 2018.

"It has been six fabulous years. I can honestly say I have no regrets," Rossiter told BBC Wiltshire.

"I can go out and, whatever anybody says, I know I am comfortable that I have done everything I have done within the means of me doing my job.

"There are a couple of things behind the scenes that I'm not 100% comfortable with but I think the time is right now to step aside and let somebody else take it on."

British Speedway Promoters' Association chairman Keith Chapman said, on behalf of the directors: "Alun has given his all to the role over the last six years and we sincerely thank him for his efforts.

"He has enjoyed success along the way and has always been passionate about the role.

"We fully respect his decision and wish him every success for the future as he continues to remain involved in the sport with Swindon Robins."