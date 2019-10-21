Glasgow Tigers aim to win first league title in eight years against old boss

Glasgow Tigers face Leicester Lions in the two-legged SGB Championship play-off final

Glasgow Tigers' first league title since 2011 would be a just reward for the Facenna family after they "saved the club", says manager Cami Brown.

Tigers face Leicester Lions in the SGB Championship play-off final on Tuesday after losing 51-39 in the first leg.

They are pitted against former manager and owner Stewart Dickson, the last man to lead Glasgow to a league title.

"It would mean the world to everyone involved, especially the Facenna owners," Brown said.

"They absolutely deserve it for all they've done for Glasgow Tigers.

"They saved the club five years ago and they've given 1,000 people somewhere to go and enjoy themselves on a Friday night, because without them I don't think there would be speedway in Glasgow.

"It would be a dream come true for them, and for me to be a part of it would be fantastic.

"I've supported Glasgow since I was six years old, I've been through everything. I've sponsored them, I've been the truck driver, a director and now I'm the team manager."

Despite their first-leg defeat on Saturday, spirits are high in the Glasgow camp after winning the SGB Championship Pairs last month.

But Brown anticipates a hugely difficult encounter against a familiar foe after Dickson swapped Glasgow for Leicester last October.

"Leicester are a top team," Brown said. "You could say it's a toss of a coin and it could simply come down to one rider being on or off their game - it's that close.

"We know what we are going to get from our top three riders, but it's the other guys that need to come to the party to produce a few points for us. If they do that, I'm sure we can win it."

With both sides playing in the second tier, the winning team would have the chance to progress up the ladder to the SGB Premiership.

However, financial issues make it difficult for clubs to make the next step and Brown believes the Championship is a more "attractive proposition" than the Premiership.

"The Premiership only has seven teams, so it's a bit repetitive playing each other several times a season," he said. "The Championship might be increasing to 14 teams next year, and that sounds a far more attractive proposition.

"If there's a massive change in the sport in the UK and they make both leagues a bit more even, we'll definitely consider going up.

"Glasgow's got the set-up and the stadium, plus the owners back us financially, so it's not just down to the finances, it's all got to be right for the club itself."