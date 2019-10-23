Speedway: Glasgow Tigers miss out on first title since 2011
Glasgow Tigers have missed out on a first league title since 2011 after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit against Leicester Lions.
Tigers won 50-40 at Ashfield on Tuesday, but failed to overturn their visitors' 12-point lead from Saturday's first meeting, losing 91-89 overall.
Engine and equipment failures cost them, as did three exclusions due to falls or crashes.
"It's just one of those nights," said rider Claus Vissing.
"We were here to win a gold and it didn't happen, and Leicester were here to lose the gold and they managed to keep it.
"It would've helped if we'd come away with a six or eight-point loss at Leicester but that's the way it goes."