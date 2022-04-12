Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Scott Nicholls (kneeling) will captain Oxford Cheetahs on the side's return to the city

A sell-out crowd of 2,000 are set to witness the return of speedway to Oxford after a 15-year absence.

Oxford Cheetahs host Scunthorpe Scorpions at a regenerated Oxford Stadium on Wednesday as they begin their British Championship campaign.

Greyhound racing is also set to return at the same venue.

"The opportunity to bring speedway back to something like it once was in this city is huge," team manager Jason Crump told BBC South Today.

Former Speedway Grand Prix world champion Crump is also excited to be taking on a role off the track helping bring speedway back to Oxford.

"There's a rich speedway history here and it's been disappointing and frustrating to have a venue like this sat empty for so long," he added.

"But there's been a lot of hard work and dedication from so many people to make this happen and it's exciting to be part of it.

"It's been odd to turn up to practice events and not be getting on the bike myself, but to be involved in the opportunities this project is trying to achieve is great."

Five-time British champions Cheetahs last competed in the Elite League in 2007 before low attendances and the loss of the lease on the stadium in Sandy Lane, Cowley, forced the side to fold.

"Hopefully this stint can be a lot better and build a platform for the sport to continue in Oxford for many, many years into the future," Crump added.

British Speedway approved the Cheetahs' return to the second tier in November. After extensive renovation work at Oxford Stadium, managing director Kevin Boothby is expecting spectators to continue returning in numbers.

"There's been a lot of buzz around Oxford since it was confirmed the sport would be returning," he said.

"We inherited a shell of a stadium really, so there's been a complete refitting of everything and it's almost like a new facility.

"We've put together a team to win this league and I'm confident that will get people wanting to come back week after week."