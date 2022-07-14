Oxford Cheetahs, established in 1939, reformed last year and raced their first season in more than a decade in 2022

Oxford Cheetahs' hopes of reaching the end-of-season Championship play-offs have been ended with defeat by Berwick.

The team were beaten 50-40 at home by the Bandits on Wednesday, making it impossible for them to break into the top six and earn a play-off berth.

"We have to be realistic, the league is probably gone now, we needed a win," manager Peter Schrock told BBC Radio Oxford.

"We just weren't good enough. We have to take it on the chin."

Berwick were bottom of the SGB Championship before the meeting.

"It's was a tough meeting right from the get go, very hot and the track had to be watered, it's the same for everyone but Berwick adapted to those conditions quicker and beat us up early," added Schrock.

Oxford's experienced Australian rider Aaron Summers top scored with 12 points on the night.

"I'm going to take his passport off him, he's found a new lease of life and he's a smashing lad. He's actually been in bed nearly all week with flu symptoms and he felt a little weak," said Schrock.

The Cheetahs, who were established in 1939, race in British speedway's second division and only reformed last year after collapsing more than a decade ago.

In their first season back on the track at Sandy Lane the team has been able to claim four league wins alongside four losses. The Cheetahs can still claim silverware in the Jubilee Trophy, which starts next week.

Injuries cost the Cheetahs in return to city

Analysis - BBC Radio Oxford speedway commentator Dan Freeman

It was a season that started with such excitement for the Oxford Cheetahs, with speedway back in the city for the first time in almost 15 years.

But following the 50-40 defeat by the Berwick Bandits there was genuine disappointment in the Oxford camp that a top-six finish and the Championship play-offs were officially out of reach.

On the track, plus points have come in the emergence of Californian rider Dillion Ruml, who will finish the season the main body of the team after starting in reserve, and the form of Aaron Summers, who arrived late in the campaign to replace Kyle Newman.

But far too often during the year they have had to source guest riders at late notice due to injuries and ultimately it is those injuries that have cost them.