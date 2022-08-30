Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Ben Basso joined Peterborough for this season after riding for Poole in 2021

Peterborough Panthers are investigating a series of tyre issues which forced the abandonment of Monday's meeting against Sheffield.

The reigning Premiership champions say there were "nine tyre failures" affecting riders from both teams.

The meeting was eventually called off after Ben Basso suffered a blowout in heat 10, with Sheffield leading 32-28.

"We've struggled all season with tyres," Panthers co-promoter Carl Johnson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We've seen Benjamin Basso ride four laps and he slows up with his tube hanging out of the back of his tyre with two riders behind him.

"If one of them had hit him and got hurt, then who's fault is it? It's down to us. We feel we made the right decision for the safety of the riders."

The scoreline at the time the meeting was called off will stand as the result.

It was the latest setback in a tough season for Peterborough, who are bottom of the six-team table.

"The trouble is you're never really in a straight line, the edge of the tyre is just getting so hot and it's just ripping the tyre apart and we can't put riders in that position. We don't want them to get hurt," Johnson said.

Sheffield boss Simon Stead said the three points for the win were the "only positives" to take from the meeting.

"When tyres aren't holding up for four laps on a regular basis there is a serious issue," he told the Tigers website. external-link

"We're not just talking small punctures to inner tubes here either, we're talking full blowouts to an extent that I've never witnessed before.

Peterborough travel to King's Lynn Stars on Thursday before their next home meeting against leaders Ipswich Witches on 5 September.