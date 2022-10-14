Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Belle Vue beat Sheffield Tigers 91-89 across the two-legged final

Belle Vue's first speedway Premiership title win since 1993 has got "a big monkey off the team's back", says team manager Mark Lemon.

The Aces completed a 91-89 aggregate win over Sheffield Tigers on Thursday.

"We're the longest continuing speedway club in the world, so to have a drought like this for so long and then clinch it is just amazing," Lemon, also the club's CEO, told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I still can't quite believe it. It hasn't sunk in."

Belle Vue won the first leg of the final 51-39 in Manchester on Monday.

Sheffield triumphed 50-40 in the second leg but Belle Vue clung on to become champions on aggregate.

Lemon added: "In the last seven years this is our fourth Grand Final appearance and we've narrowly missed out every time.

"It's got a big monkey off our backs after 29 years. We'd come so close before and eventually, through perseverance, we've done it.

"We had our backs against the wall with some injuries but the boys rallied and put in a huge performance.

"I think the noise the away fans made for us got us over the line. This is a big club with a big heart."