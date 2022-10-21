Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Poole Pirates (blue) are looking to win back-to-back SGB Championship titles

Speedway rivals Poole and Leicester are preparing to square-off in the first leg of their SGB Championship Grand Final.

The Poole Pirates are defending champions while Leicester Lions are top of the league and getting ready to return to speedway's top tier.

"This is the big one," Pirates promoter Danny Ford told BBC Radio Solent.

"This [the Grand Final] is the one we spend the whole season working towards - both teams are desperate to win it."

Poole have lost to Leicester twice in the Championship this season and the Lions ended the Pirates' impressive 23-match unbeaten run at home in the process.

But Poole did beat their opponents in the semi-final of the 2022 Knockout Cup on their way to lifting the trophy for the second year in a row.

"Leicester are a very tricky customer with riders who can put in terrific performances on the track," added Ford.

"Over the past couple of seasons both Poole and Leicester have been the dominant forces in the Championship.

"Before we dropped down to this league, Leicester won the title but then we took it off them. They're definitely looking to regain it."

The first leg of the two sides' Championship Grand Final was due to go ahead at Poole Stadium tonight but heavy rain has forced it to be cancelled.

It means tomorrow's second leg in Leicester becomes the first meeting of the duel and the second leg decider is now due to play out in Poole on Wednesday, 26 October.

"We've been dominant at home but Leicester aren't going to roll over," said Ford.

"It really is clash of the titans in Championship speedway - it's crunch time!"

Poole and Leicester will renew their rivalry once more after the conclusion of the Grand Final, meeting in the 2022 Jubilee Cup to close out the season.