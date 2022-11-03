Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Jordan Palin began his racing career with Belle Vue Colts before joining Peterborough in 2021

Peterborough Panthers rider Jordan Palin will miss the 2023 speedway season because of ongoing health issues following a training crash.

The 18-year-old suffered a bleed on the brain following the crash at a Great Britain training camp this summer.

Palin helped the team win the Premiership title for the first time in 15 years in 2021.

A Panthers statement said that a recent check-up had shown his recovery "was not complete".

The statement continued: external-link "He will miss the campaign as he understandably focuses on making a full recovery before any attempt to resume his racing career.

"All at Peterborough Speedway would like to wish Jordan well, thank him for his efforts over the past two seasons, and we hope to see him making a track return when his health allows."

Palin, who is also a member of the Scunthorpe Scorpions roster, rode in five meetings for Peterborough this year prior to his accident.