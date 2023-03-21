Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Emil Sayfutdinov won back-to-back European titles in 2014 and 2015

Former world champion Jason Doyle expects Russia-born rider Emil Sayfutdinov to make a big impression for Ipswich Witches this season.

The 33-year-old was unable to race anywhere last year because of a ban on Russian riders by FIM, the sport's governing body.

But he also has a Polish passport and has now been cleared to ride again.

"It's great for Ipswich, and also for me to be racing with him," Australian Doyle told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's also great for British speedway to have probably six or seven top 20 riders in Great Britain this year.

"It's on the way up and hopefully we can really push forwards with the league now."

Sayfutdinov, a double European title winner in 2014 and 2015, has not ridden in Britain since a spell with Coventry Bees a dozen years ago.

He will have to readjust to tracks that are tighter than he is used to when racing for his Polish team, Torun, but Doyle does not expect that to be a problem.

"With that calibre of rider, he knows how to ride tight tracks, different conditions, so it won't take him long, maybe a couple of meetings, maybe more," he said.

"We need everyone to be set for the start of the year to make sure we're going to be in the play-offs with a 100% team.

"We kind of fell apart with injuries, the last few meetings last season, and we don't want to be doing that this year."

He added: "After Emil has moved into the team, it's 100% certain we are going to be up there [challenging] at the end.

"We need to work hard to get to the play-offs and then we can push for the medals."

When Sayfutdinov's signing was announced last month, promoter Chris Louis admitted there had been "complications" because "he was born in Russia and has represented Russia".

Sayfutdinov said: "Chris worked really hard in the winter to bring me here and I'm really happy about that.

"Here in England it's a different shape in the track but I hope to make a good show and score some good points for the team."

Ipswich finished second in the Premiership in 2022 but lost to eventual champions Belle Vue Aces in the play-offs.

They will start the new season with a home and away double-header against Peterborough Panthers on 23 and 27 March.