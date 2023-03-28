Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Poole Pirates speedway promoter Danny Ford says he is hopeful for a "very good year" on and off the race track in 2023

Championship title holders Poole Pirates say they have seen an increase in ticket sales for the new season.

The Dorset side won the league and cup double for the second straight year in 2022 and begin their new campaign in April.

"Sales are beyond my expectations," team promoter Danny Ford told BBC Radio Solent.

"People have realised that this level of speedway can still churn out some of the best racing you will see."

The Pirates, who race in the second-tier Speedway Great Britain Championship, are aiming for an unprecedented third league and Knockout Cup double on the bounce.

Despite losing the services of team captain Danny King, Ford believes the squad is looking strong going into the new season and can have success again with support from its dedicated fans.

"We see some great racing and talented young riders coming through the ranks and hopefully this year it will be no different.

"Things haven't been easy since the pandemic but I think most businesses have been struggling in some regard.

"But ticket sales are up about 10% this year and I'm very hopeful we have a very good year on and off the track.

"We are hugely thankful for the support from fans and our sponsors."

Wednesday race nights crucial for Poole

The Pirates dropped down to the SGB Championship from the Premiership three years ago.

Ford believes a return to the top flight could still happen one day; "The door is never closed to us going back to the Premiership.

"But I think we have proven that Championship speedway is equally as good as Premiership.

"The main sticking point for us is race nights.

"We have to be on the track doing races on Wednesday nights because it is the best for Poole at the moment.

"Other race nights just don't work.

"If that can change, anything could happen, but at the minute Championship racing works for us."

Poole Pirates get their 2023 competitive campaign underway in the BSN Series away to Oxford Cheetahs on 5 April.