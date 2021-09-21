Last updated on .From the section Sport Climbing

McArthur narrowly missed out on the gold medal as Schubert claimed his third world title

Great Britain's Hamish McArthur settled for a bronze medal after a nail-biting men's lead final at the Climbing World Championships in Moscow.

The 19-year-old finished behind Austria's Jakob Schubert and Slovenia's Luka Potocar with a score of 46+.

McArthur narrowly missed out on topping out the route, which would have been good enough to clinch gold.

It is a third world lead title for Olympic bronze medallist Schubert after his wins in 2012 and 2018.

McArthur's fellow Britons William Bosi and Billy Ridal finished 11th and 26th respectively.