From the section Sport Climbing

Milne took second place, having finished fourth in the semi-finals

Great Britain's Max Milne has won bouldering silver at the Climbing World Cup event in Italy.

The 21-year-old Scot, nicknamed 'The Future', was second in Brixen behind Germany's Yannick Flohe.

Japanese climber Tomoa Narasaki finished third, with his brother Meichi in sixth place.

Milne, from Aberdeen, took the runners-up spot with three tops and two zones after qualifying for the final in fourth place.