BBC Sports Personality of the Year ticket details

Venue: ExCel London Date: Sunday 16 December Time: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

The first wave of tickets for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012 show have sold out in 30 minutes.

Fans will have another chance to buy tickets in late November.

Staged at London's 15,000 capacity ExCeL, the event on Sunday, 16 December will be the biggest in the programme's 59-year history.

Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will host the 2012 review.

This year's ceremony will play host to a star-studded line-up of medal winners and sporting heroes who made 2012 so memorable.

With an increased shortlist of 12, in recognition of the unprecedented success of UK sportsmen and women this year, the race for the coveted title will be one of the most hotly contested in the show's history.

Highlights of the year undoubtedly include the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But 2012 was also the year that saw Wales secure their 11th Grand Slam in the Six Nations, Andy Murray's historic US Open triumph, Manchester City's remarkable comeback to win the Premier League title, Chelsea's Champions League victory, Bradley Wiggins's Tour de France triumph, Rory McIlroy's record-breaking win at the US PGA Championship which cemented his status as the world number one golfer, and Europe's sensational eleventh-hour victory over the United States in the Ryder Cup.

ExCeL hosted events at the Olympics and Paralympics, welcoming more than 1.5m visitors.