BBC Sport - Sports Personality: Sir Chris Chataway, the first-ever winner
Chataway on Sports Personality win
Sir Chris Chataway, who has died at the age of 82, recalls winning the first-ever BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, after breakingthe 5,000m world record in 1954
Chataway recounts his memories of the first awards ceremony, when votes were submitted by post and counted on the programme editor Sir Paul Fox's living room floor.
