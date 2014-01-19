BBC Sport - Sports Personality: Sir Chris Chataway, the first-ever winner

Chataway on Sports Personality win

Sir Chris Chataway, who has died at the age of 82, recalls winning the first-ever BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, after breakingthe 5,000m world record in 1954

Chataway recounts his memories of the first awards ceremony, when votes were submitted by post and counted on the programme editor Sir Paul Fox's living room floor.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Chataway on Sports Personality win

Video

Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thomas' private jets and famous fans

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Messi has a kickabout with his dog

  • From the section News
Video

I've lived a fairytale life - Clark

Video

The tech helping drive the Tour de France

  • From the section News
Video

Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Video

Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'There's only two Geraint Thomases'

  • From the section News
Video

'It's just insane really' - Thomas reacts to Tour de France win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Top Stories