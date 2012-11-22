BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Unsung Hero

Media playback is not supported on this device Unsung delight for judo coaches

Judo coaches Len Gooch and Tina Parker from Scunthorpe are the joint-winners of the BBC Sports Unsung Hero for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The father and daughter duo coach around 100 people from an industrial unit in Scunthorpe that they have converted into a fit for purpose gym.

Gooch told BBC Look North: "It's nice to see the kids with smiles on their faces.

"Judo teaches them a lot, like how to control their temper."

Parker is a former Great Britain international who turned to coaching after injury prevented her competing at the top level.

She added: "I'm shocked and I didn't expect this.

"We've seen lots of children come through. We've had a GB national champion and that's the biggest thing that we did."

They will now go forward for the national award which will be presented at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012 in London on 16 December.