Sports Personality of the Year contender, Sir Chris Hoy thinks working as a TV Producer could be fun and reveals why he'd like Alan Partridge as a dinner guest.

Hoy won the Sports Personality of the year award in 2008 but doesn't believe that he will lift the trophy for a second time, despite winning two gold medals in the summer Olympics and becoming the most successful British Olympian of all time.

The 2012 Sports Personality of the Year will be revealed at London's ExCeL arena on Sunday, 16 December.