Usain Bolt wins BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year

Sprinter Usain Bolt has been named the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year after winning triple Olympic gold for the second successive Games.

The 26-year-old Jamaican starred at the London 2012 Games as he claimed and titles.

Recent Overseas Personality winners 2011: Novak Djokovic - tennis 2010: Rafael Nadal - tennis 2009: Usain Bolt - athletics 2008: Usain Bolt - athletics 2007: Roger Federer - tennis 2006: Roger Federer - tennis 2005: Shane Warne - cricket

Bolt became the only man to have retained both individual sprint golds and helped his team become the first to run under 37 seconds in the relay.

His sixth Games gold made him the most decorated Olympic sprinter of all-time.

It is the third time in the past five years he has been given the BBC honour.

"It was a great Olympics, a great year and I worked really hard," he said.

Bolt triumphed despite hamstring and back problems that had placed his participation in doubt.

After winning the 200m title, he said: "I'm a living legend. I was fast, but I was not fit enough."

Following the relay victory on the final day of action in the Olympic Stadium, he traded celebrations with Britain's 5,000m and 10,000m gold medallist Mo Farah.

Double Olympic champion Farah did Bolt's 'lightning' celebration while Bolt mimicked Farah's 'Mobot'.