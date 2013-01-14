GB stars win BBC team award

Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes are named the team of the year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Team GB won 65 medals, including 29 golds, while the Paralympians added 34 titles from a total of 120 medals in a memorable sporting summer at London 2012.

Both squads finished third in the medal tables at their home Games.

Relive some of the best sporting action from 2012 over the festive season on BBC Red Button and online.

