Max Whitlock: Coach Scott Hann is my unsung hero

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock says his coach Scott Hann is his unsung hero after BBC Sport Personality of the Year announced the gymnast will join the panel to decide this year's Unsung Hero Award winner.

Whitlock, who won silver at the recent World Championships with an impressive pommel horse routine, said: "I consider my coach Scott Hann an unsung hero, I train 36 hours a week and he always supports me.

"He doesn't just coach me, many of the gymnasts he trains are part of the British top squad. He also helps run the gym club which has more than 1,800 members and 70 members of staff. He keeps it running smoothly."

The gymnast will be joining Nicola Adams on this year's panel as the Unsung Hero Award celebrates its 10th year recognising remarkable achievements of people from across the UK.

Double bronze medal winner Whitlock, 20, says he is delighted to be involved.

"It's an honour to be part of this year's Unsung Hero panel," he said. "There are so many unsung heroes in sport, they are the people behind the scenes helping athletes achieve their dreams. They have the passion and determination to inspire others to join sport."

The award will be presented at a special ceremony for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which is celebrating its 60th year at the Leeds first direct Arena in front of an estimated 12,000 people on Sunday, 15 December.

Nominations for the 2013 awards have now closed. Regional winners will be announced and published by the respective BBC services from mid-November