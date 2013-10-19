In 1957, golfer Dai Rees was named winner of Sports Review of the Year.

Welshman Rees became a national celebrity as he guided the 1957 European team to Ryder Cup glory at the Lindrick Golf Club in Yorkshire, their first win over the United States since 1933.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.