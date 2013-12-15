Sports Personality 2013: 60th BBC awards show on Sunday

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality shortlist announced

BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds Date: Sunday, 15 December Coverage: Live on BBC One from 19:40 GMT, on the red button from 18:20, and live text and streaming on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile from 17:00

Ten sports stars are in contention for the 60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday evening.

Athletes Mo Farah, Christine Ohuruogu and Hannah Cockroft are on the shortlist along with tennis star Andy Murray and cyclist Chris Froome.

Golfer Justin Rose, sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, jockey AP McCoy, cricketer Ian Bell and rugby union player Leigh Halfpenny also make the list.

The public vote for their favourite by phone and online on the night.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will present the programme, which starts at 19:40 GMT on BBC One, with further coverage on Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the show, when people can cast their votes online for the first time, provided they are registered and signed in on the BBC website.

In front of an expected 12,000 crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, the latest name to join an illustrious roll of honour will be announced.

With an array of candidates to choose from, an expert panel faced some difficult choices finalising the shortlist.

Ainslie helped mastermind an America's Cup sailing victory, Bell won cricket's Ashes with England, and there were World Championship doubles for athletes Cockroft (wheelchair racing) and Farah (5,000m and 10,000m).

Froome ruled in cycling's Tour de France, Halfpenny starred in the British and Irish Lions' triumphant tour of Australia and McCoy rode an unprecedented 4,000th winner.

Murray ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles winner, Ohuruogu regained her world 400m title and Rose secured his maiden golf major at the US Open.

In addition to the main prize, there will also be seven other awards:

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Sports Personality of the Year Diamond Award

Helen Rollason Award

Sports Unsung Hero

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, 71, will be given the BBC Sports Personality Diamond Award after 26 years as manager at Old Trafford, before he retired in May.

Ferguson won 38 trophies during his time at the club, including 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams, who died in April aged 60, is to be honoured with the Helen Rollason Award, which will be accepted by her daughter.

Three former Sports Personality nominees were on an expert panel which decided the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist - and the winner will be decided by the public vote on the night.

Baroness Grey-Thompson, Dame Kelly Holmes and Marcus Trescothick were joined by Liz Nicholl, chief executive of UK Sport, and representatives from the BBC and the newspaper industry.

The panel was put together following criticism of an all-male list decided via a different method in 2011.

