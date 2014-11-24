BBC Sports Personality 2014: Awards shortlist to be named

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 - a history in numbers

A shortlist of 10 contenders will be announced on Monday for the 2014 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The names are to be revealed during The One Show on BBC One from 19:00 GMT.

This year's Sports Personality programme, in Glasgow on Sunday, 14 December, will celebrate a year of drama which included the World Cup, Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

A public phone and online vote will take place on the night to choose a successor to 2013 winner Andy Murray.

Past 10 winners 2013: Andy Murray (tennis) 2012: Sir Bradley Wiggins (cycling) 2011: Mark Cavendish (cycling) 2010: AP McCoy (horse racing) 2009: Ryan Giggs (football) 2008: Sir Chris Hoy (cycling) 2007: Joe Calzaghe (boxing) 2006: Zara Phillips (equestrian) 2005: Andrew Flintoff (cricket) 2004: Dame Kelly Holmes (athletics)

To vote online during the programme, you can register in advance.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will present the show on BBC One, with further coverage on Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the show, when people can cast their votes online.

The latest name to join an illustrious roll of honour will be announced in front of an expected 12,000 crowd at The SSE Hydro.

With an array of candidates to choose from, an expert 12-member panel faced some difficult choices finalising the shortlist.

Sports Personality panel Olympians Rebecca Adlington and Denise Lewis, Paralympian Dame Tanni-Grey Thompson and footballer Jason Roberts Newspaper sports editors Mike Dunn (Independent, the i and Evening Standard), Howard Wheatcroft (Express Newspapers head of sport) and Alex Butler (Sunday Times); pan-sports broadcaster/journalist Alison Mitchell and the chair of SportScotland Louise Martin Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater; head of TV sport Philip Bernie and Carl Doran (executive editor, BBC Sports Personality of the Year)

In addition to the main prize, there will also be six other awards on the night: