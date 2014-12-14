Claudia Fragapane wins BBC Young Sports Personality award

Media playback is not supported on this device Fragapane wins Young Sports Personality award

Gymnast Claudia Fragapane has been named as the 2014 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The 17-year-old was recognised after becoming the first British woman in 84 years to win four gold medals at one Commonwealth Games.

She edged out fellow shortlisted nominees, Para-cyclist Sophie Thornhill and golfer Bradley Neil.

Fragapane triumphed in the vault, all-around, floor and team events at the Games in Glasgow.

"I would just like to thank everyone for your support," said Fragapane.

"I'd like to thank my mum and dad because they've been so supportive."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, she added: "I've won a few trophies but did not expect to win this.

"It was scary speaking to so many people. It was so emotional, it was just horrible.

"I still can't believe I've won it. It's absolutely incredible; I'm so overwhelmed."

Born in Bristol to a British mother and Sicilian father, there are elements of Latin dance to her routines, which also draw heavily on hip-hop and other performances she takes a shine to on YouTube.

Fragapane's Commonwealth gold medal haul was the best British performance since the 1930 Games in Canada, when Joyce Cooper triumphed in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 440-yard freestyle relay and the 440-yard freestyle.

Previous winners of the young personality award include tennis player Andy Murray, footballer Wayne Rooney and diver Tom Daley.

Recent Young Sports Personality winners 2013: Amber Hill (16, shooting) 2012: Josef Craig (15, Paralympic swimming) 2011: Lauren Taylor (17, golf) 2010: Tom Daley (16, diving) 2009: Tom Daley (15, diving) 2008: Ellie Simmonds (14, Paralympic swimming)