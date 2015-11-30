BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 shortlist revealed

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 Date: Sunday, 20 December. Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast. Time: 18:50-21:00 GMT. Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website.

Twelve contenders have been shortlisted for the 2015 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December.

Athletes Jessica Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford are included, with tennis player Andy Murray, F1's Lewis Hamilton and footballer Lucy Bronze.

Boxer Tyson Fury, cyclists Chris Froome and Lizzie Armitstead, swimmer Adam Peaty, gymnast Max Whitlock and rugby league's Kevin Sinfield are nominated.

The public vote for their favourite by phone and online on the night.

This year's winner will be announced during the live Sports Personality of the Year show at Belfast's SSE Arena, as the sell-out show is held in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Following the weekend triumphs of Fury and Murray, the shortlist was extended from 10 to 12 by a panel of experts.

Panel chair Barbara Slater, the BBC's director of sport, said: "As always, there was a lot of debate and discussion amongst the industry panel when deciding the final list of nominees. The panel was faced with some incredibly tough choices.

"All nominees have achieved exceptional success in their respective fields in the past year and we wish each of them the best of luck, while also looking forward to a great night in Belfast."

Sports Personality shortlisting panel Representatives from BBC Sport: Barbara Slater (director, BBC Sport), Philip Bernie (head of TV Sport) and Carl Doran (executive editor, BBC Sports Personality of the Year). Representative from BBC TV Sport: Jermaine Jenas. Pan-sports broadcaster/journalist: Hazel Irvine. National newspapers: Tim Hallissey (the Times), Ian Prior (the Guardian) and Cliff Hayes (the Sun) Former nominees of an award: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Maggie Alphonsi and Dame Mary Peters. UK sports industry: Baroness Sue Campbell

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will present the show on BBC One, with further coverage on Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the programme, when people can cast their votes online.

Pop star Ella Henderson will open this year's show, performing with drum and bass duo Sigma and accompanied by the Ulster Orchestra.

In addition to the main prize, there will also be seven other awards on the night:

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Unsung Hero

How to vote on the night

Voting for the winner takes place on 20 December and votes can be cast by phone or online. The number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme. There is no voting via email, Red Button or by text.

The Overseas Sports Personality of the Year will this year be decided by a public vote for the first time. Voting for this award is now open and closes on Friday, 11 December.

More details on voting terms and conditions here.