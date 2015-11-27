Sports Personality of the Year: Second wave of tickets sell out in 15 minutes

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be broadcast on Sunday 20 December

The second wave of tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 in Belfast have sold out in only 15 minutes.

A limited number of tickets were made available after the initial round of tickets sold out in 35 minutes in October - the quickest sell-out since the show went on the road in 2006.

The shortlist for this year's award will be unveiled on The One Show on Monday 30 November from 18:50 GMT.

Taking place in Northern Ireland for the first time, the main award show will be broadcast live from the SSE Arena on Sunday 20 December.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.

How is the winner decided?

The Sports Personality of the Year award will be determined by a public vote on the night with a list of contenders selected by the following panel:

Dame Mary Peters: 1972 Olympic pentathlon champion

Maggie Alphonsi: England Women's Rugby World Cup winner

Baroness Grey-Thompson: 11-time Paralympic gold medallist

Jermaine Jenas: Former England, Newcastle and Tottenham footballer

Hazel Irvine: BBC Sport presenter

Baroness Campbell: Chair of the Youth Sport Trust

Cliff Hayes: Associate head of sport content at the Sun

Tim Hallissey: Head of sport at the Times

Ian Prior: Head of sport at the Guardian and Observer

Barbara Slater: BBC director of sport

Philip Bernie: BBC head of TV sport

Carl Doran: Sports Personality of the Year executive editor

What happened last year?

Media playback is not supported on this device Hamilton wins Sports Personality award

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton won last year's Sports Personality of the Year award in Glasgow, taking 34% of the 620,932 votes cast, with golfer Rory McIlroy second and athlete Jo Pavey third.

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was named Overseas Personality of the Year, and the England women's rugby union team took the Team of the Year prize.

European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley won Coach of the Year, six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, and Young Sports Personality of the Year was given to gymnast Claudia Fragapane, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Sports Personality Roll of Honour: Every winner from 1954-2014