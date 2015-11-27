Sports Personality of the Year: Second wave of tickets sell out in 15 minutes
-
- From the section Sports Personality
The second wave of tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 in Belfast have sold out in only 15 minutes.
A limited number of tickets were made available after the initial round of tickets sold out in 35 minutes in October - the quickest sell-out since the show went on the road in 2006.
The shortlist for this year's award will be unveiled on The One Show on Monday 30 November from 18:50 GMT.
Taking place in Northern Ireland for the first time, the main award show will be broadcast live from the SSE Arena on Sunday 20 December.
Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.
How is the winner decided?
The Sports Personality of the Year award will be determined by a public vote on the night with a list of contenders selected by the following panel:
- Dame Mary Peters: 1972 Olympic pentathlon champion
- Maggie Alphonsi: England Women's Rugby World Cup winner
- Baroness Grey-Thompson: 11-time Paralympic gold medallist
- Jermaine Jenas: Former England, Newcastle and Tottenham footballer
- Hazel Irvine: BBC Sport presenter
- Baroness Campbell: Chair of the Youth Sport Trust
- Cliff Hayes: Associate head of sport content at the Sun
- Tim Hallissey: Head of sport at the Times
- Ian Prior: Head of sport at the Guardian and Observer
- Barbara Slater: BBC director of sport
- Philip Bernie: BBC head of TV sport
- Carl Doran: Sports Personality of the Year executive editor
What happened last year?
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton won last year's Sports Personality of the Year award in Glasgow, taking 34% of the 620,932 votes cast, with golfer Rory McIlroy second and athlete Jo Pavey third.
Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was named Overseas Personality of the Year, and the England women's rugby union team took the Team of the Year prize.
European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley won Coach of the Year, six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, and Young Sports Personality of the Year was given to gymnast Claudia Fragapane, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Sports Personality Roll of Honour: Every winner from 1954-2014