Lizzie Armitstead: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 Date: Sunday, 20 December.

"She's been incredible for putting women's cycling on the map" - the 2011 Sports Personality winner Mark Cavendish on Lizzie Armitstead.

Armitstead, 26, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

Armitstead became world road race champion with a breathtaking triumph in America.

The Olympic silver medallist won the gruelling 130km race by a wheel in Richmond, Virginia

She gained a second successive UCI Road World Cup series win

Armitstead also claimed the British title - only 11 days after being taken to hospital following a crash at the Women's Tour.

What they say - Mark Cavendish

"For me, Lizzie Armitstead is British cycling's rider of the year. She's been incredible for putting women's cycling on the map.

"Lizzie became world champion in incredible fashion. I was screaming for the last few metres, watching on TV. It's not often I'll jump off my sofa at the end of a bike race.

"She also won the World Cup for the second consecutive year. It's not often that happens. She's deeply focused on the bike, has become the best in the world and it's inspiring for everybody.

"Lizzie understands what it is to be a professional and the work and dedication needed to be at the top. She has to put in those long hours in the cold in the winter when it's raining outside and tough it out. That extra hour, that extra hill, that extra loop you do before you go home add up and make you better than everyone else."

What you say

Charlie: "Armitstead has consistently been at the top of one of the toughest sports since 2012 and became world champ in dramatic style."

Judith: "Many congratulations to Lizzie Armitstead on nomination for SPOTY. Great Otley champion for cycling and women's sport."

Michael Hutchinson: "Great to see Lizzie Armitstead on Spoty shortlist. She's a very under-appreciated athlete."

