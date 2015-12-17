Tyson Fury: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Tyson Fury

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 Date: Sunday, 20 December. Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast. Time: 18:50-21:00 GMT. Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website. Watch again: The Final 12 - profiles of the contenders

"A phenomenal achievement - amazing to see" - former boxer Carl Froch on world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury, 27, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

Claimed one of boxing's biggest upsets, inflicting first defeat in 11 years on Wladimir Klitschko

Became Britain's first world heavyweight champion for six years when outpointing Klitschko in Dusseldorf

Self-styled 'Gypsy King' is unbeaten in 25 fights - 18 of those victories coming via knockout

Received criticism for comments on women and homosexuality, leading to a petition calling for his removal from the shortlist

What they say - Carl Froch

"When Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko, he achieved something very few people thought he would and in doing so he's brought back some real excitement into heavyweight boxing on the world stage.

"It's a phenomenal achievement to win those belts and I don't think he'd have a problem if he took on Deontay Wilder for the WBC title.

"He talked the talk and he walked the walk. Tyson Fury got under his opponent's skin and made him think about what he was doing. He used his jab, his range, his timing, and wouldn't stay still, and all the time he was goading him. He showed some real guts and courage to back up his words before the fight. It was amazing to see.

"After he finished boxing, he took his boots off and had to cut off a blood blister bigger than his fist. That shows he was moving so much."

What you say

Jamie Common: "Fury won the biggest fight of his life as the underdog and if you're after a sports 'personality' then he's the epitome."

Darren: "I think Fury is the most worthy for SPOTY... He's won the most prestigious honour in sports. HW champ of the WORLD!"

Joe: "If Tyson Fury doesn't win this then the award loses all credibility. #SPOTY"

