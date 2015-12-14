Andy Murray: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Andy Murray

"It's going to be one of his greatest accomplishments" - seven-time major winner John McEnroe on tennis player Andy Murray's Davis Cup triumph.

Murray, 28, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

The 2013 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner helped make history by guiding Great Britain to their first Davis Cup victory for 79 years

Won all 11 of his Davis Cup matches during 2015

Triumphed three times, spending more than eight hours on court, in the final against Belgium

Also reached the final of the Australian Open and the semi-finals of both Wimbledon and the French Open

What they say - John McEnroe

"He inspired other players, including his brother Jamie, to play to a level they weren't sure they could play in such a pressurised atmosphere.

"When he looks back on his career he's going to take pride in doing that for other guys and then he's going to look back at what he did, particularly playing three days in a row, as something that's going to be one of his greatest accomplishments.

"If you'd asked him five years ago could Britain win the Davis Cup, I don't think he would have had a very positive answer. It's a combination of realising he had a shot and seeing in his team-mates there was something he could pull out of them.

"There's something about tennis where you don't get to play as part of a team that often. So for that moment in time, it's nice to be in a team."

What you say

John: "Andy Murray should be #spoty. Yeah he won a couple of years ago but he's Britain's greatest ever."

KayL: "Andy Murray should win. His part in winning the Davis Cup was total commitment for Great Britain...not just one event."

Noptajoe: "Andy Murray is the second best player in the world at the third most popular sport in the world. No other Brit can compare."

