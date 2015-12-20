Sports Personality: Ellie Downie named Young Sports Personality

Media playback is not supported on this device European Gymnastics: Ellie Downie wins historic bronze

Gymnast Ellie Downie has won the 2015 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 16-year-old won bronze at the European Championships to become Britain's first female gymnast to win an individual all-around medal.

Nottingham-born Downie also won team bronze at the World Championships in Glasgow in October.

She beat jockey Tom Marquand and Para-swimmer Tully Kearney - the trio were selected from an original list of 10.

Downie, who was presented the award by super bantamweight world champion boxer Carl Frampton and sprinter Dina Asher Smith in Belfast, said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at British gymnastics, everyone at my home club, my family, my friends... everyone who has helped me along the way.

"Well done to all the nominees."

Past winners have included footballer Wayne Rooney, diver Tom Daley and Britain's number one tennis player Andy Murray.

Ellie, the younger sister of Team GB Olympian Becky Downie, also achieved five GCSEs at A-C, while competing in 2015.

The list of 10 were selected from nominations made to the BBC by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust and in partnership with CBBC's Blue Peter programme.