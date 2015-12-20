Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray wins Sports Personality of the Year 2015

Andy Murray has been voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in three years.

The 2013 winner inspired Great Britain's tennis team to a first Davis Cup victory for 79 years.

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield was runner-up, with heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill third.

Scot Murray, 28, won 361,446 of the 1,009,498 votes cast (35%), with Sinfield getting 278,353 (28%) and Ennis-Hill 78,898 (8%).

Murray was presented the award by Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan, in front of a sell-out 7,500 crowd at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

A two-time Grand Slam winner, this year he reached the final of the Australian Open and the semi-finals of both Wimbledon and the French Open.

He finished the year second in the world rankings and won all 11 of his Davis Cup rubbers, including three in the final against Belgium.

He was also named Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2004.

"Thank you very much. I didn't expect this," Murray said.

"A friend sent me a message the other day with an article saying: 'Andy Murray is duller than a weekend in Worthing,' which I thought was a bit harsh - on Worthing.

"Congratulations to everyone who was involved tonight. This has been a five-year journey - we were down in the bottom level of tennis and now we're number one.

"I dedicate my life to this sport and I work extremely hard every day to make you proud."

One of the biggest cheers of the night was saved for Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill, who was given a standing ovation as he was presented with the Coach of the Year award after guiding his country to Euro 2016, their first major finals for 30 years.

The winner of the Helen Rollason Award, eight-year-old Bailey Matthews, who has cerebral palsy, captured the hearts of the crowd as he asked for them to stop cheering and received another big ovation as he said a small speech.

World heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, a contender for the main award, was jeered by a section of the crowd after recent remarks about women and homosexuality.

But during the show he apologised for comments he made that might have "hurt people".

The other winners in Sunday's awards ceremony were:

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: Dan Carter: An integral part of the New Zealand team that beat Australia 34-17 to win the World Cup in October.

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Ellie Downie: The 16-year-old gymnast won bronze in the all-around at the European Championships to make her the first female gymnast to win an individual all-around medal for Great Britain.

Coach of the Year: Michael O'Neill: The Northern Ireland manager helped his country end a 30-year absence from tournament football by sealing a spot at Euro 2016 last month.

Lifetime Achievement: AP McCoy: Twenty-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy, 41, who retired in April after a record-breaking career.

Helen Rollason: Bailey Matthews: The eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, completed his first triathlon unaided.

Sport's Unsung Hero: Damien Lindsay: The west Belfast youth football coach played a huge role in his local community in his work with the St James Swifts Football Club.

Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith collected the Team of the Year award

Lizzie Jones, widow of rugby player Danny Jones, sung 'Danny Boy' during the show

All Black legend Dan Carter won the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year

AP McCoy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award by Rory McIlroy