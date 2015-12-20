Sports Personality of the Year: How world reacted to Andy Murray's win

Andy Murray also won the Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 2013

From leading Britain to Davis Cup glory to attaining his best-ever world ranking of second, it's been a year to remember for Andy Murray.

And on Sunday the Scot topped it off by winning his second Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield was second, while heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill finished third.

And after a glittering night of awards, social media was full of praise for the winners.

Tennis stars praise Murray

Murray became the first tennis player ever to win the award more than once - having also lifted the SPOTY trophy in 2013.

BBC tennis commentator Andrew Castle thought Murray was a worthy winner

1987 Overseas Sports Personality of the Year winner Martina Navratilova congratulated Murray on Twitter

Former British tennis number one - and mother - Anne Keothavong had split loyalties

...And so does everyone else

It wasn't just tennis - stars from across the world of sport and beyond lined up to laud Murray's achievement, including some of his fellow nominees...

Long-distance runner Mo Farah finished seventh in the voting

Ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand also praised Murray

Comedian Miranda Hart was delighted with Murray's victory

Lord Sugar may have been judging the final of The Apprentice, but he still found time to praise Murray

Popular podium

Sinfield (making his sport's first ever appearance on the podium) and Ennis-Hill (making her fourth as an individual) were also popular choices on social media online.

Otley girl Lizzie Armitstead was pleased to see Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield and Sheffield native Jessica Ennis-Hill on the podium

Mail on Sunday chief sports writer Oliver Holt was also pleased with the make-up of the podium

How the stats stand

So where do 2015's top three fit in to the history of Sports Personality?

Murray's victory tipped the overall gender balance of SPOTY winners further in favour of men

Ennis-Hill's third place means she is now nearing Steve Davis's all-time record of podium finishes

Murray's win nudges tennis into joint-third place in the list of sports with most SPOTY titles

And finally...how did Murray achieve his victory?