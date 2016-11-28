BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 in Birmingham

The BBC today unveiled the logo for this year's awards

The BBC will crown its 2016 Sports Personality of the Year in Birmingham on 18 December.

The annual awards will be held at the Genting Arena and hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

"This has already been an extraordinary year of sport," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"With so much more still to come we're in for a very special Sports Personality of the Year."

She added: "Our past visits to Birmingham have been a great success and we've no doubt that will be repeated with this year's show."

The event, which was last held in Birmingham six years ago, will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Andy Murray was crowed 2015 Sports Personality of the Year in Belfast with Kevin Sinfield as runner up and Jessica Ennis Hill third.