BBC Sports Personallity 2016: Ben Smith receives Helen Rollason Award

Marathon man Ben Smith wins Helen Rollason award

A charity runner who completed 401 marathons in 401 days has been given the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Ben Smith, 34, of Portishead, Bristol, battled back from injury to pass his fundraising target of £250,000.

The award, for achievement in the face of adversity, is in memory of the BBC presenter who died of cancer in 1999.

Smith ran more than 10,000 miles despite a serious back injury that required intensive physiotherapy.

He began his charity attempt on 1 September 2015 and ran 284 consecutive marathons in 284 days.

A hernia and back injury in June forced him to stop for 10 days to recover before resuming and making up the lost mileage.

Having suffered bullying as a child, Smith wanted to raise awareness of the damage caused and to support his chosen charities, Kidscape and Stonewall.

Thousands of people backed him along the way and he was cheered through the finishing line by hundreds of supporters.

