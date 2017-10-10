Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Tickets on sale on 13 October

Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 will go on sale on Friday, 13 October at 09:00 BST.

The Echo Arena in Liverpool will host the event on Sunday, 17 December and will celebrate an outstanding year of British sport.

Tickets cost £45 and will be restricted to six per person.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.

This year's awards will be presented in front of an audience of nearly 11,000.

The prestigious event, first staged in 1954, was last held in Liverpool in 2008 when cycling's Sir Chris Hoy took the main award.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online via www.echoarena.com/spoty2017..

All tickets are subject to administration fees and children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.

What happened last year?

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Kim voted for Nick Skelton' - Murray's speech

Tennis player Andy Murray won Sports Personality of the Year 2016, having taken Olympic gold, claimed his second Wimbledon title and become world number one.

Other awards presented on the evening were: