BBC Sports Personality of the Year: How do you win the main award?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 will be crowned on Sunday but what are they key factors in the make-up of previous winners? From birthplace to facial attributes, we've been analysing the ideal candidate...

The award was first handed out in 1954 and there have been 60 different winners, with Andy Murray the only person to win it on three occasions.

Which are the most successful sports?

Where were winners born?

Dark hair dominates for men

But female winners are more likely to be blonde

What is the best age to win SPOTY?

From tallest to shortest

When do SPOTY winners achieve their key successes?

The ideal ingredients

A version of this article was first published in 2017 but has been updated for 2018.