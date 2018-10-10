BBC Sports Personality 2018: Tickets go on sale for Birmingham's Genting Arena

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will present the show on Sunday, 16 December

Tickets for the revamped BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 will go on sale on Friday, 12 October at 09:00 BST.

For the first time this year, nominees will be revealed live on the night.

Viewers can also now vote for the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year while people outside the UK can vote for their World Sport Star of the Year.

"It will add another layer of excitement," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

This year's awards will be hosted at Birmingham's Genting Arena - which holds over 15,000 people - on Sunday, 16 December.

The ceremony, which is now in its 65th year, will include:

Lifetime Achievement

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

The Helen Rollason award - which recognises an outstanding achievement in the face of adversity

BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award to honour the most dynamic, forward-thinking and driven volunteers from across the UK

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the event can be bought at www.gentingarena.co.uk/whats-on/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year from October 12.

Changes in format

In addition to nominees being revealed live on the night for the first time, this year's award for Young Sports Personality will be presented at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October.

The public will also vote for 2018's standout memory in the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.

The renamed World Sport Star of the Year - previously BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year - will also allow those living outside the UK for the first time to cast their votes for the award.

Last year's awards

Athlete Mo Farah was named Sports Personality of the Year 2017 following his third successive world 10,000m gold medal in London in August.

Other awards presented:

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden helped England win the Under-17 World Cup and took the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player.

Unsung Hero: Volunteer Denise Larrad for her fundraising work. The 55-year-old has had one aim - to get the people of Hinckley in Leicestershire active.

Lifetime Achievement: Former heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill won Olympic gold at London 2012 and silver at the Rio Games four years later.

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: Tennis icon Roger Federer won the award for a record fourth time after claiming his eighth Wimbledon title and 19th Grand Slam title in 2017.

Coach of the Year: Sprint coaches Benke Blomkvist, Stephen Maguire and Christian Malcolm helped GB's men's 4x100m team to World Championship gold.

Team of the Year: England women's cricket team produced a stunning fightback to beat India and win the World Cup in July.