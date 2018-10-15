BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2018: Top 10 revealed

Media playback is not supported on this device Young Lion Foden takes Young Sports Personality

Who will win this year's BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year?

We can reveal the 10 athletes shortlisted for the award, with the winner set to be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October.

One of these teenagers will follow in the footsteps of past winners such as Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney, Tom Daley, Andy Murray and Phil Foden, the Manchester City footballer who won in 2017.

The contenders

Kare Adenegan

Age: 17 Sport: Para-athletics

Became T34 100m WPA European champion, winning her first gold medal in senior competition, and took silver in the T34 800m.

Took the T34 100m world record at the London Anniversary Games - her time of 16.80 seconds meant she became the first female T34 athlete to go under 17 seconds over 100m.

In that Diamond League meet, she beat long-time rival Hannah Cockroft for the first time in a championship race.

Freya Anderson

Age: 17 Sport: Swimming

Competed for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

Was part of the British teams who won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley and the women's 4x200m freestyle relays, and bronze medals in the mixed 4x200m freestyle and women's 4x100m medley relays at the 2018 European Championships.

Finished fourth in her individual 100m freestyle event, setting a new junior European record.

James Bowen

Age: 17 Sport: Horse racing

Became the youngest rider to win the Welsh Grand National on Raz De Maree at Chepstow in January.

Secured a further 2018 victory in the Lanzarote Hurdle on William Henry during his first season.

Placed second in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham Festival on Shantou Flyer.

Max Burgin

Age: 16 Sport: Athletics

Became European under-18 800m champion.

Set a world-best time for 800m in his age group - one minute 47.36 seconds.

Is the English under-17 800m champion.

Jack Draper

Age: 16 Sport: Tennis

Runner-up in the Wimbledon 2018 Boys' Singles, taking world junior number one Tseng Chun-hsin to three sets in the final.

Went from being ranked 92nd in the ITF junior rankings at the end of 2017 to a high of eighth in 2018, winning the GB Pro Series Nottingham event before securing a second ITF Pro title.

Became the highest-ranked male 16-year-old at number 618.

Georgia-Mae Fenton

Age: 17 Sport: Gymnastics

Represented England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Won a gold medal in the uneven bars, her first significant senior championship win.

Also took silver in the women's team event.

Anna Hursey

Age: 12 Sport: Table tennis

Youngest athlete ever to compete at the Commonwealth Games, she achieved two doubles and one singles win.

Is the British number one at under-18 level.

Is the European number one for her age and in the top 20 of the world's under-15 rankings.

Georgia Roche

Age: 17 Sport: Rugby league

A key player for Castleford Tigers as they reached the final of the Challenge Cup.

Also helped her side finish fourth in the Super League.

Claimed the Rugby Football League's first Woman of Steel award.

Ryan Sessegnon

Age: 18 (17 on 1 January 2018) Sport: Football

Named PFA and Championship Player of the Month in January 2018 after scoring six goals for Fulham.

Won Championship Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year, and named in the Team of the Season and EFL Club Developed XI in April 2018.

Helped Fulham reach the Premier League with a goal and an assist against Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Maisie Summers-Newton

Age: 16 Sport: Para-swimming