Young Sports Personality of the Year: Terms and conditions
Young Sports Personality of the Year
This award goes to the outstanding young sportsperson aged 17 or under on 1 January 2018.
Young sportspeople are eligible to win the award if they are citizens of the UK or all three of the following criteria apply:
- They play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and
- Their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a national team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the Overseas Sports Personality award); and
- They are residents in the UK.
Judging panel
John Inverdale chairs a panel ('YSPOTY Panel') which includes three representatives of the Youth Sport Trust, a young judge, key sporting talent from across the industry and the executive editor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
The YSPOTY Panel meet to shortlist the contenders. They select the winner by secret ballot and the final vote is independently verified.
The winner will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October 2018 and on the BBC Sport website.
The young judge selected by Blue Peter was done using the following criteria:
- The applicant will have been successful in their application for a Blue Peter Sport Badge 2018 and the quality of the Sport Badge application may also be taken into consideration.
- The quality of the answer to the question, "why would you be a great judge for Young Sports Personality of the Year 2018?" will be assessed. The answer must demonstrate a passion for sport, show why they are good at making decisions and be all their own work. If there is any reasonable doubt about this, the application will not be considered.
- In a phone interview the candidates will be assessed on their suitability for the role, confidence in a judging situation and ability to deal with the task and appearing on camera.
- Being part of the panel that decides who wins Young Sports Personality of the Year 2018 is a responsible role, the young judge will need to be confident working with adults and making informed decisions.