BBC Young Sports Personality 2018: Kare Adenegan, Freya Anderson & James Bowen on shortlist

The final three - Kare Adenegan, Freya Anderson and James Bowen

Para-athlete Kare Adenegan, swimmer Freya Anderson and jockey James Bowen have been named on the final shortlist for the 2018 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The trio are still in contention after an initial shortlist of 10.

The winner will be announced at the Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Footballer Wayne Rooney, tennis player Andy Murray and swimmer Ellie Robinson are among the former winners.

Manchester City footballer Phil Foden won the award in 2017 after helping England win the Under-17 World Cup.

The top three were picked from an original list - shortlisted by an expert panel - that also included Max Burgin (athletics), Jack Draper (tennis), Georgia-Mae Fenton (gymnastics), Anna Hursey (table tennis), Georgia Roche (rugby league), Ryan Sessegnon (football) and Maisie Summers-Newton (Para-swimming).

The contenders

Kare Adenegan

Age: 17 Sport: Para-athletics

Became T34 100m WPA European champion, winning her first gold medal in senior competition, and took silver in the T34 800m.

Took the T34 100m world record at the London Anniversary Games - her time of 16.80 seconds meant she became the first female T34 athlete to go under 17 seconds over 100m.

In that Diamond League meet, she beat long-time rival Hannah Cockroft for the first time in a championship race.

Freya Anderson

Age: 17 Sport: Swimming

Competed for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

Part of the British teams that won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley and the women's 4x200m freestyle relays, and bronze medals in the mixed 4x200m freestyle and women's 4x100m medley relays at the 2018 European Championships.

Finished fourth in her individual 100m freestyle event, setting a new junior European record.

James Bowen

Age: 17 Sport: Horse racing

Became the youngest rider to win the Welsh Grand National on Raz De Maree at Chepstow in January.

Secured a further 2018 victory in the Lanzarote Hurdle on William Henry during his first season.

Placed second in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham Festival on Shantou Flyer.

About BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is awarded to an outstanding young sportsperson who was aged 17 or under on 1 January 2018.

The shortlist and winner is selected by a panel that includes BBC presenters, current and former sports stars, and two representatives of the Youth Sport Trust.

Judging panel