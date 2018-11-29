Sports Personality of the Year: Greatest Sporting Moment of the year - privacy notice

This award goes to the sporting moment that most captured the UK public's imagination during 2018.

The Panel will put forward a shortlist of sporting moments for this award.

The public will decide the winner from the shortlist prior to the main show with an online vote. This will be overseen by an independent adjudicator.

In the event of a tie in the online vote amongst the two moments obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two.

The winner will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme on 16th December 2018.

The Panel will undertake a back-up vote for the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year award in the unlikely event of problems with the public vote.

The vote will open from 3rd December 2018 at 18.30 GMT and close on 14th December 2018 at 20.00 GMT.

PRIVACY NOTICE

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Additional information can be found in the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. Where there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail.

It's up to you how you use our services. And you can manage or delete your BBC account at any time. There's more info on managing your account here. Because we're a public service, we will help you make informed decisions about your information, so everyone can get the best out of digital technologies and the BBC. You can find out what we're doing with your information here. You can find out more about cookies here.

What will we collect and how we use it?

The BBC is the data controller of your information that is collected. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed.

The personal information that is collected is BBC account details and voting choice.

Telescope is the BBC's data processor and is contracted to the BBC to provide the platform. This means Telescope can only use your personal data within the parameters set by the BBC. Telescope will collect your IP address along with other BBC account information such as BBC iD, age category and geographic location derived from your IP address in order to provide a robust and reliable vote result to the BBC (this will include counting and capping votes as well as checking for irregularities). The lawful basis for processing is the legitimate interests of the BBC to deliver valid votes to the BBC's audience - for both those who take part and for those that consume content based on those results. This yields richer and more engaging content for all of our audiences and is not an unreasonable infringement on the rights and freedoms of the individual BBC audience members.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your personal data for a period of 2 years following collection - for internal and external audit purposes consistent with industry standards, unless a longer retention period is required by law. At that point your personal data will be deleted. For more information about how the BBC processes your data please see the BBC's Privacy Policy, available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Sharing your information

Your personal data will not be shared with any additional third parties outside of the BBC and Telescope without your prior permission, except as required by law.

Your rights and more information

If you need help with managing your account settings and the information we hold, you can find out how to do this here.

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or you wish to find out about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information and how you can contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer.

If you raise a concern with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are entitled to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which can be contacted at: https://ico.org.uk/concerns/.