Sports Personality of the Year award: Terms and conditions

This award goes to the sportsperson whose actions have most captured the UK public's imagination during 2018.

An expert independent panel (hereafter 'the Panel') will convene in November 2018 to decide the shortlist of sportspeople for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The composition of the Panel will be published in due course.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year production team will provide the Panel with an extensive list of the top sportspeople from 2018, including information on their achievements. The Panel will be free to consider other potential candidates.

The Panel will select a short list of sportspeople for the main award on the basis of the following criteria:

Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage;

Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports; and

Takes into account 'impact' of the person's sporting achievement beyond the sport in question.

Sportspeople are eligible to be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award if they are UK citizens or all of the following criteria apply:

they play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and

their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a non-UK based team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the World Sport Star award); and

they are residents in the UK.

Non-playing coaches or management are not eligible.

The Panel will produce a shortlist based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached on all or some of the candidates, then the Panel are asked to vote for the remaining candidates. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision (Director, BBC Sport) is binding.

The Panel have the right to amend elements of this or other awards such as the criteria or numbers shortlisted, should a consensus view be reached - provided such changes remain within the spirit of the award.

The shortlist of contenders will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme on 16th December 2018. The public will then vote for the winner of the award during the programme (see below).

In the event of:

A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. There will be no award in the second place category and the third place category award will go to the contender scoring highest after the two in the tie.

A tie in the public vote amongst the three contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst the three and there will be no awards in the second and third place categories.

A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the second highest number of votes, the second place award will be shared amongst those two and there will be no award in the third place category.

A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the third highest number of votes, the third place award will be shared amongst those two.

The Panel will undertake a back-up vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in the unlikely event of problems with the public vote.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Voting for the main award will be from a shortlist of contenders unveiled during the live show on 16th December 2018.

Voting will be available by phone or via the BBC website. The number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme. There is no voting via email, Red Button or by text. The telephone numbers will be available through Red Button and via the BBC website.

Telephone Vote: Voters in the UK can choose either to call from their landline using the long (11-digit) number for the contender(s) of their choice or from their mobile phones using the shortcode (7-digit) number for the contender(s) of their choice. Please note that callers from the Channel Islands and Isle of Man should call from their landlines using the long (11-digit) number to avoid higher mobile charges, as the short (7-digit) numbers are not available in the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man for reasons outside of the BBC's control.

Calls to the long (11-digit) number from landlines and mobiles cost 15p plus your network's access charge. To vote from your mobile in the UK, please call the short (7-digit) number announced for your chosen contender(s).Calls from mobiles to the short (7-digit) number cost 15p per vote and should cost less than calling the long (11-digit) number from your mobile so please, if you can, dial the short (7-digit) number from your mobile. You cannot text and you cannot dial the short (7-digit) number from a landline. Please do not attempt to vote by calling a 7-digit short number from a landline.

Online Vote: Viewers who wish to vote online will need to sign in to a BBC account at https://www.bbc.com/signin. If you do not have a BBC account, you can register for one for free at https://www.bbc.com/register. If you have any trouble registering or signing in, you can visit the help pages at https://www.bbc.com/signin/help. Please check your broadband or mobile contract to check the cost of using data services.

Online votes will be limited to one vote per BBC account. The online vote will be open during the same period as the telephone lines. The results of the telephone vote and the online vote will be aggregated prior to any announcements.

If you are watching BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 on BBC iPlayer, following through a website or any other time shift or catch-up or on demand service you should not vote since the lines will have closed.

Voting is only open to individuals as consumers from the UK, and not to any agencies, businesses and/or companies. Please note that BBC employees who are in any way connected to the vote, their close relatives or anyone directly connected in any way with the production of the programme or the provision of telephony services to the programme are not eligible to vote.

You must obtain the phone bill payer's permission before voting.

Opening and closing times will be specified on the programme.

Please be sure you carefully dial only the number of the contender(s) for which you wish to vote for.

Please do NOT call before the lines open, or after the lines have closed, as your vote will not be counted, but you may still be charged. The winner will be announced live on the programme.

The BBC reserves the right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent, excessive or suspicious patterns of voting have occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting.

All voting will be overseen by an independent verification service.

The BBC reserves the right to cancel or suspend voting at any time. In the event of any such cancellation or suspension, a technical failure or any other malfunction with the vote, the BBC reserves the right to arrange for the winner to be decided by a contingency arrangement from the votes cast by the shortlisting panel (see above for details).

This vote complies with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Votes: BBC Code of Conduct for Voting. Voters are subject to the BBC Privacy Policy and BBC online Terms of Use. Click the link for more information on how the BBC uses cookies.