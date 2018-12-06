Sports Personality of the Year award: Privacy notice

This award goes to the sportsperson whose actions have most captured the UK public's imagination during 2018.

An expert independent panel (hereafter 'the Panel') will convene in November 2018 to decide the shortlist of sportspeople for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The composition of the Panel will be published in due course.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year production team will provide the Panel with an extensive list of the top sportspeople from 2018, including information on their achievements. The Panel will be free to consider other potential candidates.

The Panel will select a short list of sportspeople for the main award on the basis of the following criteria:

Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage;

Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports; and

Takes into account 'impact' of the person's sporting achievement beyond the sport in question.

Sportspeople are eligible to be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award if they are UK citizens or all of the following criteria apply:

they play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and

their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a non-UK based team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the World Sport Star award); and

they are residents in the UK.

Non-playing coaches or management are not eligible.

The Panel will produce a shortlist based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached on all or some of the candidates, then the Panel are asked to vote for the remaining candidates. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision (Director, BBC Sport) is binding.

The Panel have the right to amend elements of this or other awards such as the criteria or numbers shortlisted, should a consensus view be reached - provided such changes remain within the spirit of the award.

The shortlist of contenders will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme on 16th December 2018. The public will then vote for the winner of the award during the programme (see below).

In the event of:

A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. There will be no award in the second place category and the third place category award will go to the contender scoring highest after the two in the tie.

A tie in the public vote amongst the three contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst the three and there will be no awards in the second and third place categories.

A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the second highest number of votes, the second place award will be shared amongst those two and there will be no award in the third place category.

A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the third highest number of votes, the third place award will be shared amongst those two.

The Panel will undertake a back-up vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in the unlikely event of problems with the public vote.

