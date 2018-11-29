Sports Personality of the Year: Greatest Sporting Moment of the year - frequently asked questions

GENERAL

Who can I contact if I need assistance / have further questions?

BBC Helpline: 0370 010 0222 (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply).

Why can't I vote outside the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man?

No method of voting offered is available outside of the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

ONLINE

How do I vote online?

In order to cast your vote, you must sign in to your BBC account which you can do here. If you do not already have a BBC account you will need to register before you can vote here.

Once you have created a BBC account you are then ready to go. You are advised to sign in to your BBC account before the vote opens.

Once the vote opens, you will then be able to cast your vote online at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00grqnh.

Why is the online vote not displaying properly?

If the vote is not displaying correctly on your device then please try refreshing the page or using a different browser or device.

If the vote is still not displaying, or you can see a white box where the vote should be, you may not actually be signed in, even if it appears that you are or you don't remember signing out. To check if you are signed in, click the BBC account profile button on the left hand side of the top bar and this should allow you to sign in correctly or alternatively go to bbc.com/signin. Once you're signed in, head back to the vote webpage and continue to cast your vote. If you are able to clear the cookies in your browser then this may also resolve the problem. If you are using an ad-blocker then this may inhibit your ability to cast your vote. If you disable the blocker and refresh the page then you should be able to cast your vote.

Why am I getting a white box where the vote should be displayed?

If you have chosen to disable third party cookies in your browser on any device then you may not be able to vote. After you have signed in or registered your BBC account, if you are seeing a white box where the vote should be then you will need to enable third party cookies in your browser on that device or use another browser where you have this already enabled.

Why am I stuck in a loop being repeatedly asked to sign in?

If you're having trouble signing in to your BBC account and seem to be stuck in a loop when using Safari version 12 (most recent version as of 18/09/18), please try another browser such as Chrome or Firefox or a different device such as your mobile or tablet in order to cast your vote. If you are able, clearing your full history from Safari may also resolve the issue if another browser or device is not available.

How many times can I vote online?

You can vote once online.

Can I vote using my smart phone or tablet?

You can vote online using your mobile phone, tablet or your home computer.

Can I vote via the BBC iPlayer app?

You cannot vote via the BBC iPlayer app on your Smart TV, tablet or smart phone. Please visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00grqnh to vote where you may need to sign in again or register to cast a vote.

Why is the 'VOTE NOW' button not working?

If you're trying to vote but the 'VOTE NOW' button has turned grey and you're having trouble submitting your vote then you might not have correctly selected a vote option. To select your chosen option, click the box or image you want to vote for until the text box changes colour and a tick appears in the right hand corner of the text box. The 'VOTE NOW' button should now be available to click and submit your vote. You can change your vote option at any time before you have clicked 'VOTE NOW' by just clicking another option until it changes colour and the tick now appears in that box. Once you have submitted your vote you cannot change your vote.

Why do I get the 'Thank you for voting' message when I vote on another device or browser?

This vote is capped. If you have already voted and you go to the vote page on another browser or device and where you are already signed in, or subsequently sign in to your account on the vote page, then you will see the 'Thank you for voting' message because you have already cast the maximum number of votes allowed.

Why is the vote not working on my version of Internet Explorer?

The default security settings of some Internet Explorer browser versions may prevent the vote from displaying on the page correctly. Please use another browser such as Chrome, Firefox or Safari or a different device and visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00grqnh to cast your vote when it is open.

What if I can't remember the password to my BBC account?

If you have a BBC account, but can't remember your password, you'll need to reset it. You can find out how to do that here.

When registering for a BBC account what information do I need to give?

This depends on your age. We ask everyone to provide us with your date of birth, gender and a secure password.

For anyone aged 13 and over, we ask users to provide an email address, and let us know if they would like to receive emails about things they'll love. Your email address lets you reset your password if you forget it. And it means we can get in touch if we need to tell you about something new, like a change to our terms of use.

For anyone under 13 years old, we ask you to provide a username, but no email, so it's important you remember it (as well as your password), because we won't be able contact you.

If you are 18 years or older, we ask for your postcode, and if you are under 18, we ask for your hometown.

If you previously used to sign in with a username, you'll need to use your email address from now on if you are over 13.

If you previously signed in with Facebook or Google+, we unfortunately do not use these platforms to sign in anymore.

If you haven't signed in to your account in the last year, then it may have been closed unless you have signed in with an email address. If that's the case, you will need to register for a BBC account again.

Why are you asking for my age, postcode/hometown or gender when I register for a BBC account?

We use your age, postcode/hometown and gender to give you relevant local info online and in any email newsletters you sign up for. We also use this information to ensure we are making something for everyone, as part of our public service remit.

Some parts of the BBC are only meant for certain ages. We also need to know how old you are to make sure you can use the parts that are meant for you.

Find out more about how we use your data here.

What if I don't want to register now?

If you decide not to proceed with registering your BBC account then unfortunately you will not be able to cast your vote online.

Why when I click on sign in am I not taken to the sign in page?

If you click on sign in and you are already signed in to your BBC account then you will be directed to the BBC homepage or you will remain on the same page. That means you are ready to cast your vote once it opens here.

I'm having another problem signing into my account that's not covered here - where can I go for help?

We have a separate page that can answer your questions around signing in to your BBC account, and also put you in touch with someone if you are unable to find the answer you need. Visit here.

I don't have an existing BBC account, and need to register for one so I can vote, but need help. Where can I go?

We have a separate page that can answer your questions around registering for a new BBC account, and also put you in touch with someone if you are unable to find the answer you need. Visit here.

If you have not used your account in a while and have forgotten your password you will need to click on the 'forgotten password' link before the show to allow enough time for a new password to be sent through. This will only be possible if you provided a valid email address when registering.

What exactly is a BBC account?

If you have any questions about your BBC account you can find some FAQs here which might help.

Why are you asking if I want email updates about more things I'll love?

You can decide if you want to receive occasional emails to tell you about BBC programmes and services or not. It's completely up to you. We may personalise them based on your location and how you use the BBC online site, to help you get the most from the BBC. Find out more about the emails here. You can also unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a cost to vote online?

No, you will not be charged to vote online by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00grqnh. Please check your broadband or mobile contract to check the cost of using data services.