Sports Personality of the Year quiz: How many runners-up can you name?

Sir Chris Hoy, Ryan Giggs, AP McCoy, Mark Cavendish, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sir Andy Murray, Lewis Hamilton, Sir Andy Murray, Sir Andy Murray and Sir Mo Farah
From a Wimbledon champion to Olympic gold medallists - they were the winners, but who were the runners-up?
Sports Personality of the Year 2018
Venue: Genting Arena, Birmingham Date: Sunday, 16 December
Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, the BBC Sport Sport website and mobile app, plus listen on BBC Radio 5 live

When heavyweight boxer Sir Henry Cooper picked up his Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 1967, he said: "I've been a bridesmaid for 10 years and now suddenly I'm the bride. It makes me nervous!"

Some of the biggest names in world sport have stood on the stage and watched, perhaps with a hint of envy, others collect the coveted award.

As part of our build-up to Sunday's live show, BBC Sport has compiled a list of the 10 Spoty 'bridesmaids' between 2008 and 2017. You have four minutes to name them all - and we've given you some clues.

Go!

Guess the SPOTY runners-up

Score: 0 / 10
04:00
You scored 0/10

Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Top Stories

Related to this story

More from Get Inspired