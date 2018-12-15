Sports Personality of the Year quiz: How many runners-up can you name?

From a Wimbledon champion to Olympic gold medallists - they were the winners, but who were the runners-up?

Sports Personality of the Year 2018 Venue: Genting Arena, Birmingham Date: Sunday, 16 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, the BBC Sport Sport website and mobile app, plus listen on BBC Radio 5 live

When heavyweight boxer Sir Henry Cooper picked up his Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 1967, he said: "I've been a bridesmaid for 10 years and now suddenly I'm the bride. It makes me nervous!"

Some of the biggest names in world sport have stood on the stage and watched, perhaps with a hint of envy, others collect the coveted award.

As part of our build-up to Sunday's live show, BBC Sport has compiled a list of the 10 Spoty 'bridesmaids' between 2008 and 2017. You have four minutes to name them all - and we've given you some clues.

